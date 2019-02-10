‘Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition’ For PS4 and Xbox One Leaks Again

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition has leaked for the third time in less than a year, this time courtesy of PS4 trophies.

Reddit user “DeftonesBandPSN,” took to the forum earlier this week to reveal the Devil May Cry 5 trophies, which have yet to go live, as well as the Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition trophies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latter is particularly noteworthy because the game has yet to be revealed or announced by Gearbox, though it did leak last May and again last month. However, where the previous two leaks were undermined with a little bit of unreliability, this trophy leak is pretty compelling evidence the project is real.

According to the screenshots the aforementioned Reddit user posted, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition has 81 trophies, and includes all DLC released for the game, as you would expect from a “Game of the Year Edition.”

As you may know, the first Borderlands is the only game in the series currently not playable on current-gen systems, so it makes sense Gearbox wants to complete the series’ current-gen collection by bringing it over. It makes even more sense when you consider that Borderlands 3 is seemingly poised to release with the next 12 months.

That all said, this should still be taken a with a grain of salt, as any unofficial information should be. However, the leaks are starting to add up, so you’re probably safe in only reserving the tiniest grain of salt you can find.

If Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is real, we should presumably be seeing it soon if its trophies are live. Maybe it will be revealed and released when Borderlands 3 is announced? In other words, is a Borderlands 3 announcement about to happen? Seems like it.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you interested in playing the 2009 game again on either Xbox One or PS4. Or is it a Nintendo Switch port or bust situation? Personally, I don’t think the original Borderlands will hold up very well, which is also why I think it’s taken so long to bring over to modern systems.