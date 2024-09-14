3 Free Borderlands Games Now Available to Download

Not one, not two, but three Borderlands games are currently free to download, including the best and most popular game in the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter series. Unfortunately, those on console are set to miss out. Whether on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or even the last-gen machines that are the PS4 and Xbox One. The three free downloads are not available on any of these platforms. They are limited to PC. More than this, limited to the Epic Games Store. Those who use Steam and Steam only are just as much out of luck as console users.

Not only are the three free downloads limited to Epic Games Store, but they require an Amazon Prime subscription to access in the first place. This is because the offers come the way of Prime Gaming, which is included with an Amazon Prime subscription. Those that meet these requirements though can download, for the month of September, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Tales from The Borderlands for free.

Below, you can read more about each of these three Borderlands games, and check out official trailers for each game as well:

Borderlands 2

About: "A new era of shoot and loot is about to begin. Play as one of four new vault hunters facing off against a massive new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new friends, arm them with a bazillion weapons and fight alongside them in 4 player co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption across the undiscovered and unpredictable living planet."

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

About: "Discover the story behind Borderlands 2 villain, Handsome Jack, and his rise to power. Taking place between the original Borderlands and Borderlands 2, the Pre-Sequel gives you a whole lotta new gameplay featuring the genre blending fusion of shooter and RPG mechanics that players have come to love. Float through the air with each low gravity jump while taking enemies down from above using new ice and laser weapons. Catch-a-ride and explore the lunar landscape with new vehicles allowing for more levels of destructive mayhem."

Tales from the Borderlands

About: "Explore the deadly planet of Pandora as Rhys, a company man who aspires to replace the infamous Handsome Jack as the head of the Hyperion corporation, and Fiona, a clever con artist who can talk her way out of almost anything. When a shady deal goes awry, Rhys and Fiona must begrudgingly team up to get their due, running into vicious gangsters, cannibalistic bandits, and terrifying wildlife along the way. How will you choose to guide their actions on this wild ride to Pandoran glory?"

Once download, each of these games is yours to keep. Meanwhile, an Epic Games Store account costs nothing but an email and a few seconds of your time. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all three games and the entire series as a whole, click here.