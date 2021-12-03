Borderlands: Mister Torgue’s Arena of Badassery Game Hits Kickstarter

The world of Borderlands is one full of chaos, over-the-top characters, and ridiculous fun, and now 2K, Gearbox, and Monster Fight Club are partnering up to bring that world to the realm of tabletop. This new interpretation of the franchise is titled Borderlands: Mister Torgue’s Arena of Badassery (fitting title, right?), and it will be a cooperative multiplayer board game that has players taking on the role of Vault Hunters who have stumbled into Torgue’s gladiator pit. The game is live on Kickstarter now and has already well surpassed its funding goal, and there are already a number of stretch goals to unlock for the project. You can find the Kickstarter here.

You’ll face skags, psychos, and all manners of beasts in the pit, and then in Borderlands fashion, you’ll upgrade your character by visiting the Vending Machine. You can either play the game as individual scenarios or as a full campaign with upgrades possible in between and then the final scenario has Torgue throwing a massive boss at you before you can claim victory.

The game works on the REaction System, which has three tiers of actions that are possible, split into Green, Yellow, and Red categories. Green actions are best, while Yellow and Red ones are less likely to succeed, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go for them.

You’ll command Amara, Moze, Iron Bear, Salvador, and Mordecai in the base game, which comes with 45 miniatures, 80 double-sided hexes, skill trees, and over 400 cards. This is part of the Arena Casualty Pledge, which lists for $85. The True Badass! tier is $135, and gets you the core game and the Skags at the Gates expansion, which adds a new campaign, more cards, and 15 Skag miniatures.

You can also get optional busy like The Ravenous Wattle Gobbler and Acrylic Tokens, and so far the campaign has unlocked a Psycho Krieg Vault Hunter, Psycho Pose 3, Scar Bounty, Marauder Pose 2, Shiv Bounty, and the Headshot Psycho Enemy Model. Next up is a Free Vending Machine ($280K) and Maya ($330K), and both seem to be destined to unlock soon.

