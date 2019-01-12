Is The Original ‘Borderlands’ Finally Coming To PS4 and Xbox One?

Back in 2017, a rating for “Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition” popped up on the Internet via the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. However, nothing ever came of this. But maybe that’s about to change.

Almost two years later, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated “Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition” for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Further, it also cites the same developer: Blind Squirrel Entertainment, a studio known for high-end remasters and ports.

Now, while ratings by the ESRB (North America) and Pegi (Europe) for an unannounced game can usually be taken as unofficial confirmation, the Korean and Taiwanese rating boards don’t quite have the same reputation. However, normally when an issue of validity is raised, it’s because one of the two have rated an unannounced game. But rarely have both of them come together on an unannounced game, suggesting that this can’t be written off like individual ratings by these two agencies normally are.

Still, this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any leak really. However, the fact that this is now the second time this rating has surfaced, suggests there might be something to it.

For those that don’t know: Borderlands released back in 2009 via the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. It was not only widely considered one of the best games of its year, but stands-out across the entire generation.

That said, while both of its follow-ups — Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel — were remastered for modern consoles and the PC as part of Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, the original Borderlands has yet to make the jump or recieve similar treatment. And with Borderlands 3 seemingly right around the corner, it makes sense that Gearbox is finally looking to bring the classic over.

It’s never made sense to me why Borderlands would be stranded on last-gen while its follow-ups were ported over. Surely, it would sell well. But perhaps Gearbox was waiting for Borderlands 3 to come around in order to capitalize on some synergy?

Anyway, as always, let us know in the comments what you think. Is Gearbox working on “Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition” for PS4 and Xbox One? If it is, will you pick it up?

