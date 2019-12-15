Borderlands 3 Adds Timesaving Feature Everyone Has Been Asking For

A new Borderlands 3 update went out this week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and it added a highly-requested and long overdue feature that will save some players a lot of time. More specifically, Gearbox has added the option and ability to bypass the looter-shooter’s opening intro cinematic, which is lengthy and was previously unskippable. Last month Gearbox acknowledged this was an issue with the game, and confirmed it was working on a fix. However, it noted said fix could take awhile because it’s actually a very complicated problem. That said, ahead of the game’s new DLC later this month, the ability to skip the intro has been added.

It’s important to note that in order to skip this part of the game, you will need to let the video fully load. Once this is done, you can skip the intro cutscene. Why is this important? Well for your average player, it isn’t, but for anyone who plans on playing the game an additional time, this is precious minutes saved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, that’s not all the new update did. You can check out the full patch notes below:

NEW CONTENT

Added support for Borderlands 3 DLC: Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot. Live on December 19.

STABILITY

Addressed a reported concern related to the Grenade Indicator widget

Addressed a reported concern related to the Minimap widget

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when exiting the ECHO menu

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when a user attempted to load in the game after experiencing a network error

[Console] Fixed a rare crash that sometimes occurred in split screen when players leave the party

Fixed a rare crash that sometimes occurred after idling for ten minutes

[Xbox] Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred in split screen on Xbox One

[PC] Improved network performance on PC to prevent hitching related to friends or networked games

UI

UI Improved Inventory Menu performance

Improved performance when opening Guardian Rank Menu

[PC] Added support to immediately swap between glyph types when using Auto-Detect

Added numbered icons to the Mayhem Mode icon on the HUD

Added missing Japanese characters

Addressed an issue where all functionality could sometimes be lost when pressing the Options button within the Mode menu before starting a game

Addressed an issue where Mayhem Mode icons on the HUD would sometimes become inconsistent when adjusting difficulty

Addressed an issue where thumbnails and locked state could sometimes become incorrect when viewed in the inventory menu

Addressed an issue where vending machine thumbnails could sometimes be incorrect

Addressed an issue where the Photo Mode settings could sometimes scroll off the screen

[PC] Addressed an issue where the PC text chat UI would sometimes disappear after being opened for the second time during a cinematic

Addressed an issue where Friend Profile icons were sometimes not showing up correctly on the ECHO menu

Addressed an issue where the character icon sometimes failed to be present when viewing the Friends Mail prompt in the Mail Menu

Addressed an issue where clients could sometimes lose functionality when opening the ECHO menu after exiting a vehicle

[Console] Addressed an issue where item cards would sometimes appear cut off when viewing items in chests in split screen

[Console] Addressed issue where small item cards would sometimes be displayed on the wrong player’s screen in split screen

Addressed an issue where clients who late joined the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite would sometimes not have Spectator Mode button prompts

Addressed an issue where performance could sometimes be negatively impacted by pressing inputs from two different sources while spectating during the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite

Addressed an issue where primary and secondary stats could sometimes overlap on Legendary Artifact item cards

Addressed an issue where multiple notifications were sometimes being triggered after having completed a Challenge

MISSIONS

Addressed a perceived progression blocker that sometimes occurred if the player jumped before Chadd did during the mission “Swamp Bro”

Addressed a perceived progression blocker where the objective “Kill Ratch” sometimes wouldn’t update during the mission “The Family Jewel”

Addressed a perceived progression blocker during the mission “In the Shadow of the Starlight”

Addressed perceived progression blockers related to traveling between environments on Promethea

Addressed a reported concern where waypoints would sometimes fail to appear when obtaining a mission for an environment that hadn’t been unlocked yet

Addressed a reported concern where players were sometimes unable to complete Fast Travel Station Zone Progress when exploring Cathedral of the Twin Gods

Addressed multiple issues with ECHO dialog not playing

GAMEPLAY

Buffed the drop rates for Trial bosses, Slaughter bosses, and Rare Spawn enemies We’ve received feedback that farming certain bosses can be more time consuming then others. We agree and as a result, we’ve buffed the loot drop rates on Trial bosses, Slaughter bosses and Rare Spawn enemies.

Updated weapons wielded by CoV Badass enemies to use bullet-based variations to cut down on FX spam

Fixed a reported concern where Guardian Rank Perks would sometimes be disabled for users that had already unlocked them

Addressed a reported concern where enemies would sometimes deal excessive damage to vehicles in True Vault Hunter Mode

Addressed a reported concern where the Spiderant King enemy sometimes failed to launch the sticky projectile from his tail when performing a Web Pull attack

Addressed a reported concern that enemies might not spawn from Warp Anchors and Dropships

Addressed a reported concern that Zane’s “Quick Breather” skill was sometimes not functioning

Addressed a reported concern that Zane’s “Schadenfreude” skill would sometimes not award the player Shield restoration

Addressed a reported concern that Zane’s “Praemunitus” skill would sometimes not award the proper size clip on the first clip of the weapon the Digiclone is spawned with

Addressed a reported concern that Moze’s “Stainless Steel Bear” skill would sometimes not award the damage bonus to Iron Bear

Addressed a reported concern that Moze would occasionally be ejected from Iron Bear immediately after entering it

Addressed a reported concern where a client’s camera would sometimes occasionally stutter and lose functionality after performing Amara’s “Downfall” skill when jumping off a ledge and dying

Addressed a reported concern that Amara’s “Indiscriminate” skill could sometimes create lots of ricochet bullets when firing the Legendary Maliwan Shotgun “Projectile Recursion”

Addressed a reported concern where “Invulnerable” shields would sometimes fail to block rounds fired from the Legendary Maliwan Shotgun “Projectile Recursion”

GENERAL

Added functionality to skip the intro movie once the video has fully loaded

Added vending machines to Skywell-27

Disabled access to Photo Mode during Fight for Your Life

Changed the default send mail error message to encompass additional issues

[PC] Adjusted volume and attenuation to bring music volume up while playing in HiFi mode on PC

Crew Quarter Room decorations now correctly use the rotation of the hook

Optimized Challenges to prevent hitching when saving

Optimized Challenge Completion percentage computation to occur over multiple frames to prevent hitching

Fixed a reported concern where save game could sometimes get bloated with duplicate Challenge data

Fixed a reported concern where save game data could sometimes have a minor leak

Fixed a reported concern where the game would not start up in correct resolution sometimes when using Fullscreen mode and display scaling

Fixed a reported concern where the player could sometimes remain invisible after respawning

Fixed a reported concern where clients would sometimes not see Sanctuary III Fast Travel Stations until they were already in the map

Fixed a reported concern where the D-Pad would sometimes not change selections in the Sanctuary III Fast Travel list

Fixed a reported concern where clients might not unlock Fast Travel Stations after using the Fast-Forward feature

Fixed a reported concern where environments could sometimes appear unnaturally bright due Time of Day errors

Fixed a reported concern where vehicle boost FX could sometimes appear black

Fixed a typo for the spelling of the “IMMUNE” text pop in German

Fixed a reported concern where some strings for the Key Binding Menu were not localized

Fixed a reported concern where the Badass Event icon could sometimes show up when the event had been deactivated when using the ECHOcast Twitch Extension

Fixed a reported concern where Cryo destructible pose sometimes did not match character when in ragdoll

[Console] Fixed a reported concern where the Custom Waypoint hint text would sometimes appear in the Zone Map in non-current environments on consoles

[Console] Fixed a reported concern where Photo Mode filters sometimes weren’t working properly with HDR

[Console] Fixed a reported concern where Vault Hunter profile cards sometimes didn’t pull from local data for split screen players, causing a mismatch in presentation

Fixed a reported concern where the client would sometimes see an unresponsive black screen after accepting an invite during the intro movie

[PC] Fixed a reported concern where the Vault Hunter profile cards on Epic Game Store were sometimes not showing correctly

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

Source: Gearbox