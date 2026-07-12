Borderlands Remake From PlayStation Reportedly Leaked

According to a new report, a Borderlands remake is in the works. This in itself isn’t that surprising. It is a forgone conclusion that Borderlands and Borderlands 2, in particular, would get the remake treatment at some point. It was always a matter of when, not if. What is surprising is that it’s reportedly being made not by Gearbox, the developer responsible for the series, but by PlayStation. More specifically, PlayStation studio Bungie, the team most famously known for the Halo series, but more modernly known for the Destiny series and its latest release earlier this year, Marathon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of Trance, a content creator in the Destiny space. According to Trance, Gearbox and PlayStation are in early talks for Bungie to remake the first Borderlands game, but it won’t be a straight, faithful remake. Instead, the conversations are for Bungie to create a Destiny-style live-service version of the original Borderlands. Obviously, in return for developing an IP it does not own, PlayStation would get a PS5/PS6 exclusive for its troubles.

Additional Details

The report continues by noting that the project would be open world and similar in design to Borderlands 4, but with Destiny-style seasonal paid content and semi-customizable characters rather than the original Vault Hunters. It is also said that a similar style remake of Borderlands 2 is also being discussed, and it would also be a PlayStation exclusive.

Now, the source in question does not have a track record to bolster the claim, so take everything above with a grain of salt. That said, there’s an idea in the games industry that when a rumor comes completely out of left field with an implausible claim, it is worth paying attention to. Because if you are trying to pass off a fake leak as legit, you play it safe. That said, even if this information is true, there’s no guarantee anything will come of it. The report itself notes that PlayStation and Gearbox are still in early talks. Of course, Gearbox is owned by Take-Two Interactive, which owns the IP, so they are no doubt involved as well. The point is, though, that not only may nothing come of these talks, but even if a project begins development, it doesn’t mean it will ever see the light of day.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Gearbox nor Take-Two Interactive has commented on this rumor. We do not expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two, letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.