Potential ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel’ DLC Leaked

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel first made its big debut back in 2014 and with Gearbox teasing their various projects they are currently working on, it looks like DLC for the 4-year old game may be one of those – at least according to a recent leak.

In the video above by ‘SupMatto’, the changes made to the SteamDB show a few key changes to Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. There were also changes notated in Borderlands 2, but that most likely is due to the fact that Borderlands 2 is getting a VR release in the near future.

Teamed up with Gamelust, the Steam Database doesn’t explain exactly what the future will hold, but it defintely shows something is happening. The fact that there were also activation codes found as well links to DLC as well.

The entire video breaks down the varying trees for the files, including theories behind the names and what they could mean. Some are theorizing that it’s more Claptrap goodness, but we’re not so sure – especially with such a heavy focus on Handsome Jack in the franchise.

With rumors swirling about a Borderlands 3 getting closer to an official reveal, it’s definitely true that the team over at Gearbox are busy and they aren’t afraid to tease their fans a little. Still, we hope to learn something soon enough! I don’t know about you guys, but I need some more Pandora in my life!

What do you think the recent leak could mean? Are you hoping for more content with the older games, or something new entirely? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is now available on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC. For more about the game:

“Discover the story behind Borderlands 2 villain, Handsome Jack, and his rise to power. Taking place between the original Borderlands and Borderlands 2, the Pre-Sequel gives you a whole lotta new gameplay featuring the genre blending fusion of shooter and RPG mechanics that players have come to love.

Float through the air with each low gravity jump while taking enemies down from above using new ice and laser weapons. Catch-a-ride and explore the lunar landscape with new vehicles allowing for more levels of destructive mayhem.”