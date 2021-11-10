Borderlands Fans Surprised With New Free Game

Borderlands fans have been surprised with a new free game, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. Today, Gearbox announced Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, a standalone re-release of Borderlands 2 DLC, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Going forward, this DLC can be purchased and played without Borderlands 2, and it will cost $10, however, right now, and until November 16, it’s free to download on PC via the Epic Games Store. Why is this being done? Well, because it’s the precursor to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a new Borderlands spin-off releasing next year.

“Play Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, then wishlist its full-size follow-up Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands! Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign jam-packed with fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot! The Queen’s been captured and her kingdom is in peril; only you and your friends have any chance of restoring peace to this eccentric, enchanted land. Blast your way through treacherous forests, spooky crypts, and fearsome fortresses, but beware your journey can change in an instant on account of Tina’s gleefully chaotic whims. Dive into this epic tabletop romp and get ready for the fantasy fight of your life!”

As always, once downloaded, the game is yours to keep. And unlike many free game offers, this free offer isn’t locked behind a subscription. All you need to do is maintain your Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing and comes with at least one free game every week.

