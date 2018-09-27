There’s Now a Bowsette Cosplay, Because Of Course There Is

Bowsette. The meme that was birthed following a recent Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch trailer that led to an adorable comic that the Internet then made its own. We’ve seen some amazing artwork combining Bowser and Peach with with the help of the Super Crown, and now it’s time to take the latest craze to the next step: Cosplay.

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Kay Bear’ and is known for her incredible passion for gaming, as well as her sexier take on popular characters. Captioned “Bowsette rules the world,” the cosplayer took to her Instgram to show the true power of the Super Crown:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Bowsette character combined both Bowser and Peach thanks to an adorable comic by Twitter user ‘Ayyk92’ and from there, the fandom showed off how obsessive (in a good way) it can be. From Boosette, to other variations of Bowsette, the creative contributions are never ending.

To learn even more about the latest in Nintendo fandom, plus more on the origins of the comic that inspired it all itself, you can check out our previous coverage right here to see the good, the bad, and the weird.

As far as the game that spawned it all goes, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is scheduled to release on January 11, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch.

