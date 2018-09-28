Bowsette Now Playable in ‘Mario 64’ Thanks to This Mod

Bowsette seems to be finally dying down. The meme was first birthed into existence following a recent Nintendo trailer that spawned an adorable fan comic that the Internet then took and made its own. Now Bowsette has made its way into Mario 64.

Obviously this mod is for those playing the beloved 64 title on PC given that the physical N64 doesn’t feature mod support. The mod itself was created by Kaze Emanuar, a well-known modder. He’s also available for hire, which is where the Bowsette mod comes in.

This Bowsette mod is much more than just aesthetic changes, though, as she actually breathes fire as one would expect from this particular fusion. It’s certainly something, but as the Internet moves on to more important matters — like Boosette — it’s a good time to check out the mod yourself before this meme fades into obscurity.

To learn even more about the latest in Nintendo fandom, plus more on the origins of the comic that inspired it all itself, you can check out our previous coverage right here to see the good, the bad, and the weird. As far as the game that spawned it all goes, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is scheduled to release on January 11, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch.

What are your thoughts on the latest Super Crown creation that launched a thousand memes? What other two Nintendo characters would you like to see get this treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and hit us with what you think about the latest cosplay to be added to the Nintendo community!