Boy’s 3DS System Is Stolen, But His Classmates Raised The Money To Replace It

We've got a feel-good holiday story that's sure to warm your heart – and maybe prompt you to get into the giving spirit.

Originally reported on Reddit, this story revolves around a student that attends Antioch High School. Shawn Hawkins ended up having his Nintendo 3DS stolen while he was at the school, and posted on the school's notice board trying to track it down. It seemed like all hope was lost when it came to getting his 3DS back – but then his classmates did something special.

His fellow students managed to raise enough money to replace the system, and greeted him with it. The look on his face in the video is really something.

Here's the description that goes along with the video:

"We go to Antioch High School. I saw this message that Shawn Hawkins wrote on our white board, through a series of Snapchats my friends were posting. The announcement that Shawn wrote on the board, was basically him begging for his 3DS XL back; and that he would not tell anyone if it was returned, that it means a lot—it was a gift from his grandma. So, I posted on Snapchat an announcement that I was gonna collect cash donations at school, and to come find me if you want to make a donation to Shawn Hawkins for a new 3DS. I then asked my favourite teacher, Ms. Grimm, if she'd like to make a donation... She told me that she'll go out that very night and buy it; raise whatever money I can raise by the next morning, and she'll pay whatever difference there is! The next morning, my friend, Piper, wrapped the gift. When we went to go give Shawn the gift, Ms. Grimm asked us to record it, so Piper did so on her phone."

You can watch the video below, and we highly recommend checking it out, especially if you're looking for a pick-me-up this holiday season. Remember, pay it forward!