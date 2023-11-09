Braid Anniversary Edition Release Date Announced

At long last, Braid Anniversary Edition has a release date planned for the early part of 2024. All the way back in 2020, a remake of Braid, the critically-acclaimed indie game that first launched in 2008, was announced. At the time, Anniversary Edition was said to be planned to arrive in 2021. Clearly, that didn't end up happening, which has since left fans with many questions about the status of this Braid remake. Fortunately, the project has still been kept alive and will finally be releasing in the coming months.

In a new update posted on the official Braid website, Anniversary Edition was confirmed to finally be releasing on April 30, 2024. When it does arrive, this remake will be available across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, mobile devices, and will also join Netflix's catalog of available games. Alongside this announcement, a new trailer for Braid Anniversary Edition was also unveiled, which you can find below.

Generally speaking, Braid Anniversary Edition will improve the visuals found in the original game bringing them now to 4K. Beyond this, Blow says that the animations, landscapes, and audio has all been improved for this version. Beyond these touch-ups, though, Blow stressed that Braid Anniversary Edition hasn't been overhauled in any major ways that would make it different from the original title. Instead, this is just an iteration that has been improved for what modern hardware is now capable of. And if players find themselves missing the look of the original Braid, Anniversary Edition will allow players to toggle back to the previous visuals with a single button press.

Lastly, Blow also confirmed today that Braid Anniversary Edition would feature an extensive developer commentary explaining how the game was created. "The goal is to make it the craziest, most-in-depth commentary ever put in a video game," Blow said. In total, blow says that there is 15 hours of commentary in Anniversary Edition that has been pulled from 50 hours of recorded material. Essentially, if you're a major fan of Braid, it sounds like Anniversary Edition absolutely should not be missed.

Braid Anniversary Edition

"Braid is a puzzle-platformer, drawn in a painterly style, where you can manipulate the flow of time in strange and unusual ways. From a house in the city, journey to a series of worlds and solve puzzles to rescue an abducted princess. In each world, you have a different power to affect the way time behaves, and it is time's strangeness that creates the puzzles. The time behaviors include: the ability to rewind, objects that are immune to being rewound, time that is tied to space, parallel realities, time dilation, and perhaps more.

Braid treats your time and attention as precious; there is no filler in this game. Every puzzle shows you something new and interesting about the game world."