Brandon Cutler Channels Critical Role for His AEW Theme Song

AEW wrestler Brandon Cutler drew some inspiration from Critical Role when coming up with his new wrestling theme song. Yesterday, Cutler revealed that he had teamed up with musician Jason Charles Miller to create his theme song for AEW Dynamite. Miller, the composer of the theme song for Critical Role and a longtime friend of the popular web series, appeared in a video posted by Cutler to discuss his work on the new entrance music. “I wanted something like the Critical Role theme song but I can’t flat out have the theme,” Cutler explained in the video. “But what better man to have than the man who made the theme!” While Cutler is saving the theme for tonight’s premiere episode of AEW Dynamite, Miller did tease that the entrance music would include a dragon roar.

Tomorrow I have my first singles match for @AEWrestling. When the question about my entrance music came up, I had to reach out to none other than the talented @jasoncmiller. I’m excited for you all to hear my custom music made by him. (It’s killer….a total party killer) pic.twitter.com/MqVSoHJRA9 — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) October 1, 2019

Cutler is an enthusiastic fan of both Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role, and has even cosplayed as Grog (a character from Critical Role) in the past. Cutler has a match against MJF on tonight’s premiere episode of AEW Dynamite, which has surprisingly incorporated Dungeons & Dragons into its build. MJF (the heel of the match) commented on Twitter that he doesn’t play D&D, which led to a half-serious backlash as various D&D enthusiasts like Joe Manganiello and Critical Role DM Matt Mercer stood up to defend their hobby.

Cutler has incorporated his D&D fandom into his wrestling persona, naming his finishing move the “TPK” (for Total Party Kill) and releasing a shirt featuring a 20-sided dice. The D&D feud with MJF has also attracted a lot of interest from non-wrestling fans, which could draw additional fans to watch tonight’s premiere episode.