Brawlout Brings Classic Smash Bros. Action to Nintendo Switch This Month

We still don’t know when Super Smash Bros. will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, but in the meantime, Angry Mob Games has an exciting new platform fighter called Brawlout that will satisfy your cravings for intense, high-speed competition on the Switch! This morning Angry Mob revealed that Brawlout will finally make its way to Nintendo Switch on December 19. Check out the launch trailer above!

Brawlout features a completely unique cast of characters, and a few guest stars that you may recognize from some of the most celebrated indie games of the generation. If you’ve been following Brawlout on PC through its early access, then you’re already familiar with the protag from Hyper Light Drifter. Angry Mob is also pleased to announce that Juan from Guacamelee is also joining the roster! You can see them all in action in the trailer up top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you itching to play yet?! The good news doesn’t stop there. I feel compelled to remind you all that the GameCube controller adapter that launched for the Wii U is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and yes, you will be able to use your GameCube controllers to play Brawlout on the Nintendo Switch! While you can take the fight online to face players from all over the world, Brawlout will be the perfect excuse to gather your old Smash Bros. buddies on the couch, GameCube controllers in hand, for some refreshing new (but still familiar) platform fighter action.

You better believe we’ll be keeping our eye on this one, and you can stay tuned for our full review when the time comes. For those of you who are hearing about Brawlout for the first time, here’s the official features list: