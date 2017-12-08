Brawlout Brings Classic Smash Bros. Action to Nintendo Switch This Month

We still don’t know when Super Smash Bros. will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, but in the meantime, Angry Mob Games has an exciting new platform fighter called Brawlout that will satisfy your cravings for intense, high-speed competition on the Switch! This morning Angry Mob revealed that Brawlout will finally make its way to Nintendo Switch on December 19. Check out the launch trailer above!
Brawlout features a completely unique cast of characters, and a few guest stars that you may recognize from some of the most celebrated indie games of the generation. If you’ve been following Brawlout on PC through its early access, then you’re already familiar with the protag from Hyper Light Drifter. Angry Mob is also pleased to announce that Juan from Guacamelee is also joining the roster! You can see them all in action in the trailer up top.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Are you itching to play yet?! The good news doesn’t stop there. I feel compelled to remind you all that the GameCube controller adapter that launched for the Wii U is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and yes, you will be able to use your GameCube controllers to play Brawlout on the Nintendo Switch! While you can take the fight online to face players from all over the world, Brawlout will be the perfect excuse to gather your old Smash Bros. buddies on the couch, GameCube controllers in hand, for some refreshing new (but still familiar) platform fighter action.
You better believe we’ll be keeping our eye on this one, and you can stay tuned for our full review when the time comes. For those of you who are hearing about Brawlout for the first time, here’s the official features list:
- Choose from six original characters, each with their own fighting style — and their Variants to make a grand total of 16 original fighters
Try your hand at the new additions of Juan from Guacamelee! and the Hyper Light Drifter from the indie hit of the same name, bringing the total cast to 18 fighters with more incoming
Host up to 4 players in online and local battles. Choose from a number of battle modes including timed, stock or team matches
AI opponents are also available if you want to practice your team combos with a friend, or if you need to fill out a free for all.
Train with Advanced Tutorials or go in for yourself in challenging Arcade Towers.
Fuel your Rage Meter to power up for hard-hitting special attacks, and tap into Rage Mode to swing the match in your favor
No blocking required – Action is kept fast and fluid with wavedashing, teching, air dodging and other advanced maneuvers
+ new features being added all the time!