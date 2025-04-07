Square Enix Seemingly Teases Final Fantasy 9 Remake

It looks like an announcement for a Final Fantasy IX remake could be coming in the near future. The official X/Twitter account for Square Enix seemed to drop a major tease about the game in a post this morning. The post features an image from Final Fantasy IX, which reads “my memories will be part of the sky.” Above the image, Square Enix wrote “if you know, you know,” alongside a crying emoji. While this is clearly a reference to Vivi’s heartbreaking goodbye in the game’s ending, some fans think that Square Enix is using this to hint at an upcoming announcement.

At the end of March, Square Enix announced plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy IX. While the publisher stopped short of announcing a highly-anticipated remake, the company did say that fans can expect to see “various projects, including merchandise and collaborations.” That tease alone has led to fans thinking that an announcement is on the way, and now this post on Square Enix’s social media accounts has resulted in even more speculation.

square enix posted this image on x/twitter, which comes from the original version of the game

There’s a valid reason fans are making this connection, of course. A remake of Final Fantasy IX has been rumored since 2021, when Nvidia’s GeForce Now accidentally leaked a large number of games that were not yet announced. At the time, Nvidia tried to dismiss the list, stating that it included several games that were actually “speculative,” and not really in development. However, the last 4 years have suggested that this comment was largely damage control, as many of the games on the list have since been officially announced and even released. Obviously, that has not been the case for the remake of Final Fantasy IX, but fans continue to hold out hope.

Final Fantasy IX is often considered one of the very best entries in the series. While the game doesn’t have a following on par with Final Fantasy VII, some fans will argue that Final Fantasy IX is the superior game. A remake would appeal to those that played the original game, but it could also give newcomers an excuse to discover this world for the very first time. Final Fantasy IX remains readily available on current platforms, but some players might prefer a more modern option.

Hopefully all of these teases are building to something significant. At this point, it’s a very safe bet that Square Enix is aware of the speculation surrounding the remake; on top of the fact that it’s been going on for years, any social media post from Square Enix about Final Fantasy IX inevitably leads to responses about a potential remake. If an announcement is planned, this would seem like the best year for it to happen.

Do you think Square Enix is hinting at a Final Fantasy IX remake? What platforms would you like to see it released on? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!