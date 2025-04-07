Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Adding Hardcore Mode Next Week

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s next free update is confirmed to be coming next week and will be adding the long-awaited Hardcore Mode to the game. This is one of many free updates to the game, with the Barber Mode being the previous one added in March. Previously, Warhorse Studios hinted at a mid-April release, and this now confirms it. Fans knew Hardcore Mode was coming thanks to the roadmap published by Warhorse Studios and its addition to the first game. Once this update drops, fans will be able to enjoy an added challenge to the already challenging game and experience a new way to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Hardcore Mode doesn’t just make Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 harder, it adds new layers of challenges to the game. These include a minimal UI with no location on the map showing where players are, removing fast travel, and forcing players to select three negative perks from a list of ten. These gameplay changes will make the game more difficult, but also more immersive for players.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 combat.

Each perk in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 adds a negative effect to Henry, and these vary in how they affect the gameplay. Many affect how you interact with NPCs, such as the Bashful perk that prevents you from asking for directions or fully speaking to girls at bathhouses. Here are all perks in Hardcore Mode in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

Bad Back : You can generally carry less, and whenever you bend to pick up a herb or mushroom, there’s a small chance you’ll strain your back and be left hobbling for a while.

: Bashful : You can’t ask people for directions, so it’s more difficult to find your way around. Besides that, you’re too shy to speak to the girls at the bathhouse, so you can’t request all of their services. Since you’re not much of a talker, gaining Speech skill is also slower.

: Hangry Henry : In addition to the usual effects of hunger, starving also reduces your Speech, Charisma, and Intimidation. Moreover, all food will fill you 20% less, and your digestion rate increases by 50%.

: Heavy-Footed : Your shoes wear down faster, and you generally make more noise.

: Menace : Once you’re branded for a crime, the effect is permanent, and getting caught for any other serious crime will lead to your execution. What’s more, guards will punish you more severely and the consequences of these punishments will be more intense.

: Numbskull : All your experience gain is 20% slower.

: Picky Eater : Your pickiness causes all food in your inventory to spoil 25% faster. When gutting animals, you’re also pickier and get only half the meat and other items from animals.

: Punchable Face : Coming across travellers on the road is more dangerous, as is getting into a fight. Besides that, enemies never surrender and are more confident, making fights more difficult.

: Somnambulant : You lose Energy faster and every time you sleep, there’s a chance your sleepwalking legs will take you somewhere else.

: Sweaty : You get dirty faster, meaning you start to smell faster. And when you do, you can be smelled from twice as far away, making you easier to detect. Plus, perfume doesn’t give you any positive effects. You just can’t hide this stench.

Hardcore Mode’s perks allow the player to alter their gameplay and provide an additional challenge. Mixing and matching different perks makes for a new experience and will provide more role-playing opportunities for Henry. Players could opt to take ones that are less detrimental, stack similar effects, or pick them at random. Regardless of what perks are selected, they will be felt during a playthrough.