Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Wants To Star As Samus In A Metroid Movie

Following her Halloween debut in Samus Aran‘s Zero suit, Brie Larson has officially stated she wants to do a Metroid movie featuring the fan-favorite Nintendo character.

The fan support for Larson’s Halloween costume was in full force yesterday and the actress, who has Captain Marvel coming out in a few months, responded staking her claim for a video game adaptation.

I hope not. I want to make that movie. //t.co/6ZneOLu2Wh — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 2, 2018

While Nintendo currently has no plans to produce a Metroid movie, there is an interesting connection Larson can make with the character and a former director of hers. Earlier this year, John Vogt-Roberts, who directed Larson in Kong: Skull Island let his passion for the franchise be known. “I have a pitch for a Metroid movie. They’ll never let me. It’s too crazy. It legitimately would be her (Samus) alone. It would be a little bit of her talking to herself. As soon as they introduce other talking characters in those games, to me it loses everything. You put her alone and it’s almost got more to do with the silence of a movie like Drive. Like the quietness. and having it be like a real, intense mood piece, but mixed with sci-fi,” he explained.

Vogt-Roberts went on to say that Super Metroid had the greatest impact on him as a video-game loving kid. However, Metroid isn’t the only video game movie he’s trying to get made as he’s currently pitching around ideas for a Metal Gear Solid movie too.

Samus is the lead hero of the ‘Metroid’ video game franchise and Larson’s take on the character’s popular Zero Suit has started the speculation engines running. As you can see in the photo below from her Instagram, she knocked the look out of the park, complete with those trademark blonde locks. You can see the photo below.

View this post on Instagram Zero Suit Samus had an evening with Harry Potter and it was cute. A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Nov 1, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

Given the prominence that Samus had in the most recent ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ trailer, mixed with Larson’s high profile and Vogt-Robert’s passion, the Metroid movie we all want might be closer than ever.

