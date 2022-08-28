Tragic Fantasy Broken Weave RPG Announced by Cubicle 7

Cubicle 7 has announced a brand new "tragic fantasy" campaign setting which features a world where magic is broken. Earlier this month, Cubicle 7 announced Broken Weave, a new campaign setting set in a world where the gods are dead and the world has started to forget its past. "The weave of magic is broken," Cubicle 7 explained in their announcement. "The gods are dead, the lands are shattered, and the world has begun to forget what it once was. Time and distance have lost their meaning, the knowledge of how things once were drifts away like smoke, and those who remain struggle to live in a shattered world." The campaign setting will be released for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition in 2023 with an original RPG planned for release afterwards.

Early artwork released for Broken Weave showed off cities built on the bones of ancient beings, and strange and horrifying eldritch creatures.

(Photo: Cubicle 7)

(Photo: Cubicle 7)

Details about the new campaign setting are sparse, but it appears that the new campaign setting will introduce new crafting rules and features some of the same innovations being made by the One D&D playtest.

Cubicle 7 is one of the largest independent tabletop RPG publishers, with a mix of unique IPs and licensed work. The publisher is best known for its Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40K lines, as well as its Doctor Who tabletop RPGs. The publisher recently announced plans to publish Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum, which focuses on "ground-level" investigations and intrigue. Cubicle 7 is also preparing to re-launch its steampunk Victorian IP Victoriana with D&D 5E rules. Also in the works is Uncharted Journeys, a 5E supplement that adds detailed travel rules that can be used in any Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

More details about Broken Weave will be released over the coming months.