Buckshot Roulette Creator Teases New “Cozy Game”

Mike Klubnika, the creator of Buckshot Roulette, recently teased an upcoming “cozy game” on social media. This project is a collaboration with Wriks, an indie developer behind upcoming steam title, Cunning Gauntlet 2D. However, Klubnika’s catalog of psychological thrillers and constantly rusty, low-poly aesthetic leads fans speculate that the game will have a hidden dark side or shockingly, not be cozy in any way whatsoever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This reaction was met wryly with frustration from Klubnika, commenting in a follow-up post about the immediate skepticism surrounding the announcement with slight disappointment. Wriks chimed in, clarifying that they are excited to be working on an atmospheric driving game together with Klubnika.

Mike Klubnika and Wriks are two independent game developers known for creative and often unsettling games. Klubnika in particular has built a reputation for crafting short, atmospheric experiences with dystopian themes, each hinting at a larger, interconnected universe. His catalog includes games like The Other Side, a tense escape game about maintaining a jury-rigged drill, and Buckshot Roulette, a breakout Steam success that transforms Russian roulette into a high-stakes horror experience. Buckshot Roulette quickly became a viral hit, quickly earning an overwhelmingly positive reception on Steam. Other projects like Unsorted VHS act as a collection of assorted experiences each worth experiencing in tandem due to thematic through lines but likely not developed enough as individual games to feature on their own.

Nobody believes it's a cozy game. This is devastating. https://t.co/MmOrJ2W7yg — Mike Klubnika (@mikeklubnika) March 26, 2025

Wriks, a Sweden-based developer, began their journey with Flash games and level editors, primarily Happy Wheels by Total Jerkface, before evolving into a full-fledged game maker. Wriks has gained recognition through game jams and competitions, securing multiple awards, including a SAGA nomination in 2024 amongst many other accolades with the independent gaming community.

As for the subject of this upcoming game, Buckshot Roulette has been shown to connect to Klubnika’s past entries, each entry tying together thematically despite outlandishly differing in scenarios and mechanics. This new project of course could follow suit, serving as a small artistic experiment similar to both Mike and Wricks’ previous works. However, since this project is a collaboration, there may be a deliberate effort to distance it from both creator’s existing eccentricities, in order to make room for more creative freedom.

happy to be making an atmospheric driver game! with mike. And the car 🚗 https://t.co/v68CkyxROR — wriks (@wriks) March 25, 2025

Mike Klubnika in particular is an indie creator who skyrocketed to fame, and despite the many challenges that come with sudden and viral mass attention, he has skillfully navigated this opportunity on his own terms. It shouldn’t be counted out that this latest project could be a strategic move, as cozy games and cozy fiction as a whole are currently on the rise. Perhaps this is is an attempt at capturing a new audience in casual gaming separate from Buckshot Roulettes success with the aide of it’s multi-player update and “streamability”. This time perhaps with a less intense theme than “gamified Russian roulette.”

Recent and upcoming releases like Web Fishing by lamedeveloper and Chucklefish’s Witchbrook suggest a growing market for laid-back experiences. However, in all likelihood, Klubnika intended this post as more of a joke than an actual shift in creative direction. I reckon we will instead be getting a worthy competitor to Ironwood Studio’s Pacific Drive or a deconstruction of the current trends featured in cozy gaming.