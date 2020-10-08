Bugsnax Release Date Confirms It to Be PS5 Launch Game, Stacked Voice Cast Announced

✖

Young Horses’ bewildering Bugsnax game is releasing on November 12th, the developer announced this week, which means that it’ll be joining titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a launch game for the PlayStation 5. It’ll also be coming to the PlayStation 4 as well as the Epic Games Store with pre-orders for the latter open now at a discount. A cast filled with talented voice actors was also announced alongside the release date, so expect to hear some familiar voices in Bugsnax when it releases next month.

The release date for Bugsnax was previously just a timeframe of some time during Holiday 2020 before the launch date was confirmed for mid-November. From the creators of Octodad: Dadliest Catch, the game’s attracted questions and plenty of attention since it was first unveiled as people tried to figure out what it was about. The synopsis below will give you some clues, but it seems like Bugsnax probably still has a surprise or two waiting for players giving that investigations and mysteries are core parts of its story.

“Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax,” a preview of the game read. “Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone... and hungry! It's up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?”

🥇The snax are out of the bag.🥇 ✨Bugsnax✨will launch November 12th on PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store!🍓🐛 pic.twitter.com/LS3u2nfCNT — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) October 8, 2020

Alongside the announcement of the release date, we got our first look at the voice cast for Bugsnax. It’s got voices from Marvel’s Spider-Man, One-Punch Man, Apex Legends, and Sonic the Hedgehog among many other well-known properties. You can see the full breakdown of the voice cast below.

Bugsnax Voice Cast

Wambus Troubleham – Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch)

Wiggle Bigglebottom – Kenna Ramsey

Chandlo Funkbun – Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Filbo Fiddlepie – Max Mittelman (Saitama in One-Punch man)

Gramble Gigglefunny – Sam Riegel (Duck Tales)

Shelda Smellywag – Debra Wilson (Jedi: Fallen Order)

Floofty Fizzlebean – Casey Mongillo (Evangelion)

Eggabell Batternugget – Fryda Wolff (Loba in Apex Legends)

Beffica Winklesnoot – Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5)

Snorpy Fizzlebean – Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Cromdo Face – Rick Zieff (Terminator 3)

Clumby Clumbernut – Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)

Elizabert Megafig- Helen Sadler (Battlefront)

Triffany Lottablog- Haviland Stillwell (Devil May Cry 5)

Bugsnax will release on November 12th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.