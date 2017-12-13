Cuddly Nintendo Characters Join the Build-A-Bear Workshop Lineup

Build-A-Bear Workshop and Nintendo have teamed up for a line of furry friends that includes Mario Bear, Yoshi, Bowser, and Toad! The collection also includes some adorable costumes for Princess Peach, Luigi, and more.

If you want to secure your Nintendo bear for Christmas, your best bet is to order one on the Build-A-Bear Workshop website while supplies last. The Mario Bear, Yoshi, and Bowser won’t arrive in stores until the weekend, and only in select locations. Keep in mind that free standard shipping is available with orders of $45 or more until December 17th. The official breakdown for each character in the Build-A-Bear Nintendo collection is available below. You’ll also find additional images in the gallery.

Full-sized, Make-Your-Own Friends:

• Mario Bear: With his sewn-on overalls, iconic mustache and a Super Mario logo on his paw pad, 16-inch Mario Bear is ready to jump into his next adventure. A Super Mario Bros. Theme Song sound chip is also available.

• Bowser: The troublemaking King of the Koopas is ferociously fun when downsized to furry friend form. With his awesome back shell and a cool Super Mario graphic on the paw pad, 15-inch Bowser is an epic addition to your collection, especially when you add his 5-in-1 Sounds.

• Yoshi: Kind-hearted and easygoing, Yoshi is always ready for adventure! Now you can add Mario’s comrade to your collection.

Pre-Stuffed Plush and Accessories:

• Toad: This cute and helpful Toad always has positive words of encouragement for Mario. This pre-stuffed furry friend features Toad’s signature red and white polka dots, blue vest and white pants. Protect the Mushroom Kingdom and add Toad to your collection!

• Super Mario Wrist Accessory Set (3 pack): Power up your furry friend’s accessories by adding this awesome three-piece set to your collection! This plush wrist accessory set comes with a Yoshi egg, a Super Star and a Super Mushroom.

• Red Super Mario Hoodie: Jump into fun with this adorable red hoodie! With a fun Mario and Yoshi graphic on the front, this warm hoodie for your furry friend will delight Super Mario fans of all ages.

• Luigi Costume: Okie dokie! Dress your furry friend just like Luigi, with his signature green hat and blue overalls.

• Princess Peach Costume: Our princess might be in another castle, but your furry friend will be positively peachy in your arms when dressed in this two-piece Princess Peach costume!

• ·Super Mario Bros. Theme Song: Power up your all-star team and head to the castle by adding the Super Mario Bros. Theme Song to your furry friend! This iconic theme will play anytime you give your furry friend a hug!

• ·Bowser 5-in-1 Sounds: Bwahahaha! Your Bowser furry friend will be the ultimate boss when you add his signature 5-in-1 sounds!

