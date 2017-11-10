Exclusive: Bulbasaur Joins Build-A-Bear Workshop’s ‘Pokemon’ Collection

‘Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pokemon family is growing once again. Say hello to the adorable Bulbasaur plush! Bulbasaur joins Vulpix, Meowth, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee and Charmander as the seventh installment in Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pokemon collection.

It goes without saying, but if you’re shopping for Pokemon-related gifts this holiday season, Bulbasaur and the rest of the Build-A-Bear Pokemon lineup should be high on your list. However, there’s only one way to get the exclusive bundles with the plushes and accessories.

Online Exclusive Pokemon Bulbasaur Bundle

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Bulbasaur bundle includes a 14″ Bulbasaur plush, a beanie and scarf accessory set, a 6-in-1 sound, Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card. The bundle is an online exclusive, so the only place you can order Bulbasaur with all of the extra goodies is right here. The same goes for the other six Pokemon bundles in the Build-A-Bear Workshop collection.

The Bulbasaur plush and accessory set will be available to purchase online today and available in all Build-A-Bear workshop stores in the U.S. and Canada starting tomorrow, November 11th. The 6-in-1 Sound will be available for purchase with Bulbasaur in select Build-A-Bear Workshop stores. The UK and Denmark will see the plush released in stores on November 15th.

Additional Pokemon Bundles

If you have your eye on some of the other Pokemon plushes in the Build-A-Bear Workshop collection, it would be a good idea to jump on the exclusive bundles before the holiday rush hits. Meowth, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee and Charmander are in stock now along with the Vulpix plush that was just released in October. Vulpix is one of the cutest of the bunch with a little cape that you can only get as part of the online bundle. There’s a good chance that these bundles will sell out at some point before Christmas, so get them while the getting’s good.

On that note, Build-A-Bear Workshop also added a whole bunch of new Star Wars items to their collection including Porg, Chewbacca, and Captain Phasma plushes. They’re even running a 2 for $45 deal on select Star Wars furry friends until November 15th (or until supplies are exhausted). But that’s not all! There’s also a 2 for $35 sale going on for another group of bears that include several DC Comics and Marvel characters. Finally, a 2 for $25 sale includes a random assortment of plushes that run the gamut from Guardians of the Galaxy to How to Train Your Dragon.

