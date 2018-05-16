Bulletstorm Dev Working With Square Enix On New AAA Project

People Can Fly have been making the rounds with some memorable projects over the years — namely Bulletstorm, a raucous first-person shooter that got a re-release last year with the help of Gearbox Software. Now the team is hard at work once again, this time teaming up with a powerhouse publisher to bring its latest game to fruition.

The developer has confirmed that it’s hard at work on a new “AAA shooter” alongside the publisher. Although it didn’t confirm what the title was just yet, it did note that it had brought on some extra help to work on it in the form of two new studios. One is located in the United Kingdom; while the other is closer to its home country of Poland.

“We decided in 2017 to open a new studio in Newcastle, the UK, to attract not only local talent, but also to attract the best developers within the UK. We want this team to grow to 20-30 developers within the next 12-18 months,” CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski explained. “When CI Games decided to restructure its operations, we immediately decided to open a new studio in Rzeszów to allow those great developers to keep on working together as a team, and to contribute to the game we’re working on.”

Wojciechowski didn’t anything to say about the project, like a timetable or intended platforms. However there’s a slight chance we could see what’s on the table within a matter of weeks at Square Enix’s E3 presentation, where it’s expected to unveil its new projects alongside footage from revealed titles like Kingdom Hearts III and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as well as its forthcoming Marvel’s Avengers games.

Square Enix hasn’t worked too much on first-person shooters in the past, though Deus Ex immediately comes to mind with its first-person perspective. The company did confirm that its Deus Ex franchise was far from dead, so that’s a slight possibility. (Eidos Montreal, the series’ original developer, is hard at work on both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and its Avengers project.)

Then again maybe People Can Fly is working on something entirely new — and along the same collective lines of craziness that Bulletstorm has. Maybe it’ll even go beyond that considering how many people are hard at work on the new game.

Whatever the case, we’re glad to see the developer back in action and anticipate seeing what it’s working on down the road. We’ll let you know once details are confirmed!