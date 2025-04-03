New York Times Strands Answers for April 3rd

Is today’s Strands bugging you with it’s difficulty? Well, we have what you need, as we’ve got all of the answers, including the Spangram, for April 3rd’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, complete with a few helpful hints, tips, and tricks. Despite the plethora of games available from the site/app like Connections, Spelling Bee, and Wordle, none can match the fun word-search experience Strands provides. Today’s theme, “Get the Bug”, is a bit on the game’s easier side but has some challenging words. Regardless, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times’ Strands gameplay is all about finding words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will point toward the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like Mario Party or pastries. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Mario Party, potential words would be characters from Nintendo’s Mario franchise like Luigi or Donkey Kong.

Today’s Strands theme is “Get the Bug”.

For today, April 3rd, the theme, just like yesterday, has a more direct connection to the Spangram and words. The theme for today’s Strands is “Get a Bug”. This saying is typically used when someone is sick, but it can be taken literally. In any case, with puzzles like this, always take a look at all the words available, especially the nouns, as they could hint at what the puzzle really means. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram looks out for the small things in life.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the grid and take note of any weird spacing in between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Entomology.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, which are all types of bugs, they are as follows:

Lightning

Lady

Stink

Entomology

Assassin

Potato

Doodle

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.