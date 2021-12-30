Bully Insider Teases “Special Surprise Coming Soon”

According to a prominent Bully insider, the Bully community is in for “a special surprise.” Taking to Twitter, Rockstar Games YouTuber, SWEGTA, more specifically teased that “The Bully community has a special surprise coming soon.” Adding to this, SWEGTA notes the special surprise is not Bully 2, but it’s something “VERY” useful. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease, which comes the way of Twitter.

Of course, “soon” is not only vague, but it’s subjective. However, it lines up with previous rumors about the series. If you’ve been in a Christmas coma, there’s context to this tease. This month, rumors surfaced claiming that something with Bully was about to be announced. The initial rumors claimed this announcement was going to be Bully 2, however, others have claimed it’s a remaster of the first game.

As you can see via the tweet below, SWEGTA rules out this tease being about Bully 2, but doesn’t rule out the rumors about a remaster of the first game.

https://twitter.com/SWEGTA/status/1476151621386227720

For now, all we have is speculation. That said, as I said when Bully 2 rumors first resurfaced this month, I haven’t heard anything about a sequel being in active development, let alone ready for reveal. This doesn’t mean that’s not what’s happening, but that’s not what I’ve heard. I haven’t heard anything about a remaster either, but with the recent release of the GTA Trilogy, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bully get a similar treatment. What I have heard, and I’ve heard this from more than one source on several occasions, is that Rockstar Games is being pressured by Take-Two Interactive to release games more frequently than it has the last decade.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t addressed this tease nor the speculation it has created and we don’t expect this to happen for a variety of reasons. However, if Rockstar bucks expectations and does comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.