Latest Bully 2 Leaks Confirmed Fake

The latest Bully 2 rumors are fake. More specifically, the supposed screenshots of the game’s pause menu/map are nothing more than mere concept art done by a fan. Word of the screenshots being fake comes from none other than the faker themselves, Felipe Borges, who revealed the news via Twitter, mentioning things “went too far.” As you can see in the post below, all of the additional “leaked screenshots” of the game all came from Borges. And to be fair to everybody who thought the screenshots were real, the concept art is pretty good, especially the pause menu screenshots, which got by far the most attention.

As you would expect, Bully fans that bought into the leaks were quite disappointed. Bully 2 is one of the longest-rumored games in existence, and recently, rumors, reports, and “leaks” for the sequel have been ramping up, giving fans hope that Rockstar Games may finally be revealing the game soon. And it may still. This doesn’t discredit the other rumors and reports and apparent leaks that have surfaced over the past year or so. However, it will make many more skeptical the next time a leak like this rears its head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether Bully 2 is in development or not is hard to say. There’s been a lot of evidence emerging suggesting it will be Rockstar Games next release, but nothing extremely concrete. Of course, Rockstar Games next release could simply be Grand Theft Auto VI or a new IP or a revival of one of its other countless IPs, such as Manhunt or LA Noire.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will Rockstar Games next release be Bully 2? Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on the long-rumored sequel, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of all things Bully 2 by clicking right here.