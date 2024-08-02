Bully Officially Coming to GTA+ Soon While Fans Beg for Bully 2

Bully was confirmed for Rockstar Games’ GTA+ subscription earlier this year with the studio saying that both the one-off game and L.A. Noire would be part of the GTA+ library at some point in 2024. After sending out messages to subscribers this week that set a date for Bully‘s GTA+ arrival, Rockstar has now confirmed that the game will be part of the subscription on August 20th.

Of course, like most announcements from Rockstar, this one’s been met with even more requests. Those are usually about Grand Theft Auto 6, but since Rockstar’s acknowledgements of Bully are few and far between, the replies this time are all about a remastered version of Bully and a sequel, Bully 2.

Neither of those things exist, but that hasn’t stopped people from asking for them over the years. Bully released for the PlayStation 2 back in 2006 and has been brought forward to other platforms over the years including to mobile devices, but it’s still largely the same old Bully that many people loved. As such, it’s been the primary “bring this back” game at the top of Rockstar’s fans’ wishlists with the GTA+ addition only reigniting those asks.

“We need Bully 2 after GTA 6!!” said a GTA-focused account on X.

“No bully remake or bully 2 is criminal,” said another user.

Rockstar put out its weekly GTA update announcement on Thursday which, at the time, did not mention anything about Bully getting a date for its GTA+ arrival despite claims that those emails were going out. Now, it’s been updated to offer a preview of what Bully is all about and how you’ll be able to play it.

“With back to school season on the horizon, rule the halls of Bullworth Academy as mischievous teenager Jimmy Hopkins in Bully,” an overview of the game offered.” On August 20, GTA+ Members can navigate the obstacles of this crumbling prep school via the GTA+ Games Library, where Members get access to download and play a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles. Bully will be available for GTA+ Members to download on the console platform that coincides with their active GTA+ Membership, and on compatible iOS and Android devices.”

Bully will be available to GTA+ subscribers starting on August 20th.