Spend $5 and Get 742 Games in the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality

A massive bundle of exactly 742 games has been put together by itch.io in the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, and it can be all yours for just $5 or however much above that you feel like paying. The $5 price tag is the minimum donation required to own the bundle with all the proceeds being donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund through a fifty-fifty split, according to information shared by itch.io about the bundle. Over 560 creators contributed to the bundle that itch.io said it believes is the “largest bundle ever.”

The big bundle can be seen on the itch.io site for anyone who’s interested in picking it up. You get to see what’s included on the site as well, so you don’t have to worry about buying a mystery bundle without knowing what’s included in it.

A progress bar is also found there to track how well the donation effort is going, and judging from the looks of it, it seems to be going pretty well so far. A total of $964,027.30 has been raised at the time of publishing out of a $1 million goal. While many people have undoubtedly paid the minimum of $5 to secure all the games, the top donation so far has been $5,000. With 78,588 people contributing to the effort so far, itch.io said the average contribution was about $12.26.

We reached out to our community and an unprecedented number of creators donated over 740 projects to be part of what we believe is the largest bundle ever. The Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality is now available #BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/JCCnqMF6yz — itch.io (@itchio) June 6, 2020

“We live in a time of racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against black people,” the message under the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality said. “We hope that everyone takes a stand in any way that they can. We’ve partnered with creators from all across our platform to support organizations that are working directly with those affected.”

With 742 games included in the deal, it’s valued at over $3,400, a far cry from the $5 it’s being sold for. The bundle is live now and will be around for the next few days until it ends early on June 16th. Considering how close it already is to reaching its goal, expect the total amount raised to far exceed the $1 million threshold by the time the bundle’s offering has run its course.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.