Bungie and Activision Split Won’t Affect ‘Destiny 2’ Battle.Net Support

In the wake of the news that Bungie is in the process of receiving full rights over the Destiny franchise following the split from Activision, many might be wondering what that means for Destiny 2 since the PC version runs through Activision’s client. Luckily, those playing Destiny 2 through Battle.net won’t have anything to worry about, because the team has announced that it won’t affect support in a negative way.

Destiny 2 will still receive full support on BattleNet and we do not anticipate any disruption to our services or your gameplay experience. //t.co/FFOE1iae3R — BlizzardCS (@BlizzardCS) January 10, 2019

Following the split announcement, the Blizzard Customer Service account was flooded with questions about future support. “Destiny 2 will still receive full support on BattleNet and we do not anticipate any disruption to our services or your gameplay experience,” reads the above tweet.

In case you missed the earlier announcement, both Bungie and Activision released statements following the split. Activision’s you can see in the above tweet, whereas Bungie went a little more in-depth when it came to talking about what’s next.

“When we first launched our partnership with Activision in 2010, the gaming industry was in a pretty different place. As an independent studio setting out to build a brand new experience, we wanted a partner willing to take a big leap of faith with us. We had a vision for Destiny that we believed in, but to launch a game of that magnitude, we needed the support of an established publishing partner,” reads their full statement.

“With Activision, we created something special. To date, Destiny has delivered a combination of over 50 million games and expansions to players all around the world. More importantly, we’ve also witnessed a remarkable community – tens of millions of Guardians strong – rise up and embrace Destiny, to play together, to make and share memories, and even to do truly great things that reach far beyond the game we share, to deliver a positive impact on people’s everyday lives.”

Though they mentioned they “enjoyed” their 8-year run with Activision, Bungie is ready to have the Destiny name fully in their grasp once more. The team also announced that plans for the separation are already under way and that both teams are dedicated to making sure the fans aren’t hurt by the transitional process.

This split is huge news and opens up a lot of doors that were previously closed for the franchise.