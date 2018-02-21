Burnout Paradise Remastered Won’t Have Microtransactions, EA Says “Pitchforks Down Please”

Contrary to what was seen when Burnout Paradise Remastered was recently announced, the current-gen version of the acclaimed game will not be including microtransactions.

The remastered version of the racing game was confirmed just yesterday with the announcement that it’d be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Amid the excitement of getting to play the fan-favorite title again on consoles, some couldn’t help but notice one of the PlayStation Store listings that indicated the game would feature “in-game purchases.” Shortly after players started raising issue with EA’s apparent decision to include microtransactions in the remastered game, the company’s community manager Ben Walke took to Twitter to clear the air while asking everyone to put down their pitchforks.

Just a heads up, but the store listing for #BurnoutParadise that mentions “In-game purchases optional” is an error. There is no MTX or any additional paid for content. Pitch forks down please. pic.twitter.com/hPX8gLKiAG — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) February 21, 2018

The listing still shows that there will be in-game purchases, but will likely be corrected soon following Walke’s clarification.

Adding microtransactions to the remastered version of any game that didn’t previously have them would draw fire towards any publisher, but EA seems to have attracted attention quicker due to the past few months’ happenings involving the company and in-game purchases. With loot boxes and pay-to-win concerns abound, players were keen to jump on EA for the idea that Burnout Paradise Remastered would include microtransactions.

After the “pitchforks down” comment, some Twitter users countered the statement by bringing up these past events and recounting EA’s recent track record while saying that the pitchforks would remain high. Walke replied to some of these comments while encouraging players to make their own decisions regarding their purchases and to keep hold of the pitchforks – just don’t aim them at Burnout Paradise Remastered.

By all means keep hold of them. But for now, and for Burnout – they can be lowered. — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) February 21, 2018

Burnout Paradise Remastered is scheduled to launch on March 16 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a PC release coming later in the year.