Burnout Revenge Speeds Onto Xbox One Backward Compatibility

We’ve gotten some terrific racing games on the Xbox One backward compatibility front, including Split/Second and Burnout Paradise. But now another fun one is joining the fray — and it’s all about wrecking the competition.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox 360 version of Burnout Revenge can now be played on both the Xbox One and Xbox One X, emulated to run better than ever before. The game is the follow-up to the hit Burnout 3: Takedown, which has yet to be added to the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you need a reminder of how awesome Revenge is, here’s the full feature list:

“This time it’s not about winning. It’s not about riding on dubs or gaudy neon lights. It’s about an utter disregard for the rules of road and total domination. This time it’s personal. This time it’s about revenge. The sequel to 2004’s racing game of the year, Burnout Revenge straps gamers into the fastest, most dangerous racer on the road. Fight dirty or go down in flames – the only rule is complete automotive anarchy.

Built for unprecedented destruction, Burnout Revenge challenges gamers to exact their revenge on rush hour traffic, vindictive rival racers and anything else that gets between them and the finish line.

Featuring multi-level tracks designed for fighting, wicked vertical takedowns, explosive new crashbreakers, new gameplay modes and wide open “crash courses” for epic crash sequences that put Hollywood to shame, Burnout Revenge redefines speed and aggression for the ultimate in vehicular combat.

And when gamers are ready to take their rage on the road, a massive suite of online modes and features open up endless possibilities to slam, shunt and stonewall new enemies all over the world. Happy hunting!

* Revenge is Sweet – It’s not about winning, it’s about vengeance. An all-new revenge meter tracks underhanded tactics and leads gamers down the path to the ultimate payback. Fight dirty and be rewarded ….

* Check Traffic – Think hockey on the highway. Now every vehicle on the road is in play and a potential target – or weapon. Ram traffic into your rivals, slam cars into vicious combo-based pile-ups and lay waste to everything in sight. Don’t fear traffic – fight it

* Traffic Attack – An all-new traffic attack mode pits gamers against the clock in a mad dash for destruction. It’s not about dodging traffic, it’s about leveling it by any means necessary

* Crash Redefined – Show Hollywood how it’s done with all-new open-ended crash junctions. With multiple start points, complex, vertically-oriented tracks and hundreds of cars begging to be decimated, Burnout Revenge is the king of crash

* Built to Battle – Designed for maximum carnage, Burnout Revenge’s tracks are loaded with massive jumps, multiple paths and nasty chokepoints to deliver the ultimate brutal car combat. Vertical takedowns and in-race crashbreakers open up new avenues for destruction

* Car Deformation – with more than 3 times the car deformation in Burnout 3: Takedown, Burnout Revenge lets gamers literally rip cars to shreds

* Car Classes – All-new cars in three classes (race, muscle and crash) accentuate different play styles and power up, physically transforming as they become more powerful

* Untouchable Speed – Burnout Revenge delivers unrivaled, retina-searing speed that can only possibly be topped by the real thing

* Real World Locations – Burnout Revenge features tracks spanning three continents and inspired by real-world cities – from Detroit to Rome to Tokyo.

* Online Play – Take Burnout Revenge online for 6 player online action on Xbox Live.”

You can either use a disc version of the game (make sure it’s Xbox 360, not the original Xbox) or you can purchase it from the Xbox Live Marketplace for just $9.99. That’s the better option honestly — GameStop is currently selling the physical copy for $25.

This brings the count of Xbox One backward compatible games to over 500, with a number of great games to choose from. Check out the full list in the link above.

Burnout Revenge is available now for Xbox 360 and the original Xbox and PlayStation 2.