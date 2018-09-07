Grand Theft Auto, Saints Row Are Home To Great Burt Reynolds Performances

Earlier today, we reported the sad news that Burt Reynolds, the legendary actor who appeared in such films as Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights, passed away at the age of 82. He leaves behind a true actor’s legacy across a number of mediums, including movies and television.

But here’s something you might not know — he lent himself to video games as well. Two of his most notable performances to gamers came from open-world adventures. In tribute, we’re looking back at how he made an impact in these games.

First, he lent his voice to Avery Carrington in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, whom your character, Tommy Vercetti, comes across. He’ll offer a number of different missions for you, for the sake of moving construction of his building at Vice Point forward.

Reynolds nails a really great Texas accent here, and makes his character a lovable type, even if he is asking Vercetti to do some despicable things. We included a video below where you can hear Reynolds deliver his lines like no one else.

But shortly thereafter, he signed on to play probably his biggest role in gaming — himself. In THQ’s Saints Row the Third, he portrays the mayor of Steelport, who is none other than “Burt Fucking Reynolds,” as your character puts it. You can see him in action in the video below.

He’s a little more straightforward with this role, but he still has a lot of fun with it, as his character has a nice Bandit-style appearance — and he certainly doesn’t mind being friendly with the ladies.

Not to mention the fact that he doesn’t hold back when it comes to talking about the “zombie problem” that’s in Steelport. Most folks would’ve panicked at the thought of that.

We’re sure there have been other games that have paid loving tribute to Burt Reynolds over the years, like with Smokey and the Bandit inspired vehicles and characters; but these two appearances showed that he was more than ready to fill a great role in gaming. It’s just a shame that we won’t see Steelport’s mayor run for re-election.

Rest in peace, Burt. You do leave behind a great legacy with gamers.