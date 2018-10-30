‘Call of Duty’ Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Huge Stats

It's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since the original Call of Duty made its debut on PC. Since that time, we've been treated to a number of awesome games in the series, from the earth-shattering Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare to the insanely good Call of Duty: Black Ops II to this year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It's been a wild ride; and it's not over yet.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a celebratory tweet commemorating the occasion, complete with a special emblem and a thank you message to all its fans.

"It all started in 2003, and wouldn't be possible without our incredible community," the team noted.

"Today is the 15th anniversary of Call of Duty! Thanks to all the fans for joining us on this amazing journey."

You can see the tweet and emblem below.

It all started in 2003, and wouldn’t be possible without our incredible community. Today is the 15th anniversary of Call of Duty! Thanks to all the fans for joining us on this amazing journey. pic.twitter.com/8eVe5xKKpq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 29, 2018

To further commemorate the occasion, the NPD Group's Mat Piscatella noted an interesting sales stat about the $15 billion franchise, which you can see below:

Happy Birthday to Call of Duty. No franchise has generated more full game dollar sales in the U.S. since The NPD Group began tracking in 1995. //t.co/eBwVUXfzd5 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 29, 2018

The series has seen some interesting shifts over the years, including the addition of new development teams (Treyarch and Sledgehammer, alongside Infinity Ward) and some new ideas (like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, taking the series into the future). It's also seen its fair share of big stars over the years, from Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington to 24's Kiefer Sutherland to Transformers' Josh Duhamel, amongst many others.

Let's take a look now at all the games in the series:

Call of Duty (2003)

Call of Duty United Offensive (2004)

Call of Duty 2 (2005)

Call of Duty 2 Big Red One (2005)

Call of Duty 3 (2006)

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Call of Duty: World at War (2008)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (2012)

Call of Duty: Ghosts (2013)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (2015)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (2016)

Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018)

Congrats to Activision and its teams on reaching the huge mark in the series. Here's to 15 more years of multiplayer and single player fun!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.