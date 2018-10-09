‘Call of Duty’ 2019 May Come to PlayStation 5, New Xbox

Infinity Ward’s new job listing could be hinting that the next Call of Duty game in 2019 will be on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett.

A new post advertising an open associate game designer position within Infinity Ward was shared by the game studio recently, a job listing that was spotted by Segment Next. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett project names currently used to refer to the next generation of consoles weren’t specifically mentioned in Infinity War’s job listing, but it did indicate that applicants would be working on a title for the next generation of consoles.

“Come work with the game industry’s brightest on an exciting, unannounced next gen title,” the Infinity Ward job listing on LinkedIn said. “In this hands-on role, you’ll collaborate with experienced Designers on creating and implementing new game features.”

The applicant qualifications outlined in the job listing specifically mention that anyone looking to fill the position must have “a strong interest and passion” for first-person shooters, that part of the job connecting the listing even more to Call of Duty than the Infinity Ward name already did. Infinity Ward is the studio responsible for the Modern Warfare collection of Call of Duty games as well as other titles like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty: Ghosts.

While the job listing indicates that a next-gen release is in Infinity Ward’s plans, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of the next Call of Duty game being released not only on the next generation of consoles but also on the ones we have now. Call of Duty: Ghosts, for example, was released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but was also playable on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

This isn’t the first job listing that’s hinted at the possibility of a next-gen release either with past jobs posted by Infinity Ward using similar language to indicate how they’ll be released. There have also been rumors that the next Call of Duty game from Infinity Ward will appropriately be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, though those haven’t been confirmed yet.

Whatever Call of Duty game Infinity Ward has planned for next year likely won’t be revealed for some time, but Call of Duty fans still have Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to look forward to this week with that game out on October 12th.