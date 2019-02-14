‘Call of Duty’ 2019 Will Have A Single Player Campaign, Co-Op, and More

When Treyarch announced that they were favoring a battle royale experience over a single-player narrative in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the decision was met with a ton of controversy. Luckily, it seemed to have worked out because Blackout continues to have an impressive player count but for those that might be craving something a little more, it looks like a campaign is on the way.

Following the tragic news that over 800 employees were let go following a massive Activision Blizzard layoff, the mega publisher continued on to mention where they go from here. According to Activision President Rob Kostich, those plans include a campaign-driven Call of Duty title.

“It’s going to feature an entirely new campaign, a huge and expansive multiplayer world, and of course some fun co-op gameplay,” he mentioned during yesterday’s earnings call that we were a part of. Unfortunately, not much more was revealed about what the next step for the franchise will be, other than that it will reportedly be “a great step forward in the franchise” while deriving what fans loved most about the series’ history.

But just because they have high hopes doesn’t mean they aren’t expecting a few drawbacks. According to Blizzard CFO Dennis Durkin, “We have high expectations for the game, but for modeling purposes we are conservatively planning on up-front Q4 unit sales to be lower than Black Ops 4.”

For now, we’ll have to see what they have up their sleeves regarding the shooter but one thing is for certain: It’s a very tumultuous time with over 800 employees just recently let go with no warning other than rumors and a report that landed a week prior.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by the recent layoffs, please check out our previous coverage here that has a list of developers actively looking to hire those that recently lost their jobs.