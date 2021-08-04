Call of Duty 2021 Report Has Great News for Modern Warfare Fans

✖

A new report about Call of Duty 2021 -- rumored to be dubbed Call of Duty: Vanguard -- has great news for Modern Warfare fans and those who prefer the gameplay of Modern Warfare and Warzone compared to Black Ops Cold War. Many don't know this, but while Modern Warfare and Warzone share the same engine, Black Ops Cold War runs on a completely different engine. As a result, it plays noticeably different. Naturally, some prefer how Black Ops Cold War feels, while others prefer how Modern Warfare and Warzone play. If you fall in the camp of the latter, you will be please to hear Call of Duty 2021 is supposedly running on the Warzone and Modern Warfare engine.

The report comes the way of ModernWarzone, one of the premier sources when it comes to Call of Duty. According to them, the new installment will feel "a LOT" like Modern Warfare. as it's running on the same IW8 engine. However, it won't be the exact same engine. Rather, it will have some tweaks and upgrades, which is to be expected.

COD 2021 / Vanguard will feel a LOT like #ModernWarfare gameplay wise, especially when compared to Cold War. Call of Duty is returning to the IW8 engine that was created for Modern Warfare and is still used in #Warzone. It should also have tweaks and upgrades to the engine. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 4, 2021

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt given that it's all information of the unofficial variety. That said, and for what it's worth, others have echoed this claim. In other words, if this intel is inaccurate, a lot of people have bad sources.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Sledgehammer Games have touched this report with any type of comment or statement. We don't expect this to change as neither typically address rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety, but if it does, if either buck expectation and do provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including COD 2021, Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Mobile -- click here.