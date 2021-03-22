Call of Duty Insider Teases Standalone Zombies Game

✖

Zombies have played a major role in the Call of Duty franchise over the years, and it seems that could be increasing sometime in the future! Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson hinted on Twitter that a standalone Zombies game could be in the works. As a result, the undead antagonists would no longer be relegated to a "3rd gamemode" in existing series entries. Readers should take this rumor with a grain of salt until Activision makes an official announcement, but it would definitely offer an interesting spin-off for the series! For now, Call of Duty fans will just have to wait and see what comes next.

The tease from Tom Henderson can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

There's BIG things planned for zombies. It won't be just a "3rd gamemode" for long. https://t.co/vgt35jAykL — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 19, 2021

Henderson's Tweet came in response to questions about whether or not zombies will continue to play a role in Call of Duty: Warzone in the future. Henderson stated that zombies will no longer appear once the new map comes along, and another poster shared their relief, stating that zombies should have their own separate lore and universe.

While a lot of Call of Duty fans clearly like the concept of zombies, keeping the two separate would offer players the best of both worlds. Fans that prefer a more "realistic" approach to the series would have the option of ignoring the zombie-related content, while fans of the mode would be able to enjoy it as its own game. It definitely seems like the demand would be there, but it remains to be seen whether or not Activision will actually follow through on the concept.

Of course, there are a lot of other benefits to making a full-fledged Call of Duties: Zombies spin-off. Activision and its development teams would have a lot more room to build on the Zombies concept, and create more dedicated content. There are a lot of questions about which development team would actually handle the game, but it's all just conjecture until something official is announced. Hopefully some concrete news will be revealed in the near future!

Would you like to see a Call of Duties: Zombies standalone game? Do you think that content would work best in its own series? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!