Call of Duty 2021 Insider Responds to Delay Rumors

Within recent days, rumors have started to swirl that this year's Call of Duty game could be in danger of being delayed. The news, if it was true, wouldn't be much of a shock considering how many other titles have been delayed over the past year, primarily due to development constraints associated with the pandemic. According to one reliable insider, however, fans shouldn't have to worry about the 2021 Call of Duty installment being pushed back whatsoever.

In a recent interaction over on Twitter, know Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson was asked by one user about a potential delay for this year's game. Henderson made it known that, essentially, a new title in the series is something that Activision will release this year no matter what happens. He went on to say that the only two guarantees life truly has is that we'll always get a new Call of Duty game every year and "we'll all die".

- We'll get an annual Call of Duty title https://t.co/i1lkiVh72t — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 26, 2021

As of this writing, there's still not a lot that we know about the upcoming Call of Duty game. Sledgehammer Games is said to be the studio attached to this year's entry, but Activision hasn't confirmed this detail just yet. In fact, Activision hasn't said a whole lot about the game in general outside of the notion that it exists.

That being said, the one other major detail that the publisher has revealed is that the 2021 Call of Duty game likely won't be revealed until later in the year. Much like in 2020, the company has indicated that the next game in the long-running shooter series won't be shown off until a bit later than normal. In addition, the formal reveal of this game will likely once again occur within Call of Duty: Warzone.

One of the things that we seemingly can rely on for certain, according to Henderson, is that before this calendar year has wrapped up, this new Call of Duty game will be available for everyone to purchase. And to that end, we should likely see the title appear on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

