Call of Duty 2021 Reveal Window Teased by Activision

If you were hoping to see 2021's installment in the Call of Duty series revealed in the near future, you might want to squash those hopes. Based on a new statement from a representative at Activision, it sounds as though the publisher isn't planner to show off this year's game until a bit later on in 2021. The move is one that doesn't come as that big of a surprise considering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was unveiled relatively late in 2020 as well.

Speaking to GamesBeat in a new interview, Rob Kostich, who is the president of publishing at Activision and the lead boss on the Call of Duty franchise, it was explained that the company is likely going to wait a bit longer to formally reveal this year's title. Part of this reason is because Kostich says that Activision already has so much going on with continued support for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. "We’re probably shifting a bit more in that direction. Most of the reason is — you’ve seen what we have in Season 3 this week. We have so much to talk about and so much going on that’s happening this week," Kostich explained. "We want to focus on that with the community, focus on the journey with them."

Kostich went on to indicate that last year's reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which took place within Warzone, is something that the publisher might look to do once again this year. "Also, as you saw last year, we did some cool things in terms of integrating the reveal of Black Ops into Warzone. Those are the things we want to orchestrate and provide to our community, letting them discover Call of Duty themselves in their play experience," Kostich said. "That part’s been fun for us and our development teams. Marketing is changing within Call of Duty, how we get the community to participate and uncover things for us. It might be happening later, but it’s all part of a broader agenda to bring the community along on a fun journey."

If last year's release strategy with Black Ops Cold War is any indication, it sounds like the 2021 Call of Duty game will likely be announced in a formal capacity at some point later in the summer. Based on the rumors and reports that we have heard of the title so far, it's set to go back to World War II and will be developed by Sledgehammer Games. It should also be coming to next-gen consoles, in addition to last-generation hardware as well.

