New Call of Duty Studio Reportedly Working on Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward has opened a new branch in Austin, Texas. The announcement was made this morning via the studio’s official Twitter account, which notes the Texas-based team joins Infinity Ward studios in Los Angeles, Mexico, and Poland, but doesn’t say what game they will be working on. Chiming in, prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, claims the studio will be working on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, or whatever the follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot ends up being called. Activision has yet to officially announce what Call of Duty 2022 will be, but according to Henderson and previous reports, Infinity Ward is at the helm of its development and it’s making Modern Warfare 2.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big this new team is/will be, but it signals that additional resources are being poured into 2022’s installment, which of course suggests the follow-up may be bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

https://twitter.com/InfinityWard/status/1446135881908187142

“Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise,” reads a statement in a “careers” page link that accompanied the announcment. “We are located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles and have offices in Poland, Mexico and our newest in Austin, Texas. In creating one of the most memorable franchises in video game history, our fans are the center of everything we do. We believe that creating relationships with our community can result in some amazing bonds, inspire us to create, and help us push the Call of Duty franchise to new heights. We are dedicated to delivering incredible experiences to our fans and sharing our passion along the way.”

As you would expect, neither Infinity Ward nor Activision have commented on Henderson’s claims. We don’t expect this to change for a wide range of reasons, but if for some reason it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty — including the latest on not just COD 2022, but Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile — click here.