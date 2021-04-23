Call of Duty Surpasses 400 Million Copies Sold

✖

It's not a secret in the slightest that Call of Duty sells gangbusters every single year. Regardless of what installment might come out every holiday season, there's a good chance that the latest game in the series is always going to light up the sales charts. After having now done this every year for more than a decade at this point, Activision has now revealed that this has led to some staggering lifetime sales for the franchise as a whole.

Announced this week by Activision, it was said that Call of Duty has now collectively surpassed over 400 million copies sold in total. This amount takes into account sales from every game dating back to the original entry in 2003 all the way up until Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It also was specified that this total is only for those installments in the series that have to be actually purchased. As such, notable titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone aren't taken into consideration.

To put this all into a dollar amount, well, it's pretty unfathomable. Activision has likely netted itself countless tens of billions of dollars just from general sales of each Call of Duty game alone. But then when you begin to remember other sources of money such as microtransactions, collector's editions, and many other revenue streams, there's a decent chance that Call of Duty has made closer to $100 billion in its lifetime.

So what does this tell us about the future? Well, not a whole lot. It essentially just confirms that Call of Duty isn't going away any time soon. Even though we know that a new installment in the franchise is set to release this year, Activision hasn't offered up any more details on its title or setting just yet. In the interim, however, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War each just kicked off Season 3 only yesterday.

