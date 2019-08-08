Report: Call of Duty 2020 Will Reboot Black Ops, More Gruesome Than Modern Warfare

According to a new report, next year’s Call of Duty — Call of Duty 2020 — will reboot the Black Ops series when it hits presumably PlayStation 5, Xbox Scarlett, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The report comes way of LongSensation, who has been a reliable source for Call of Duty leaks in the past. According to their source, at the moment two names are being considered for the 2020 entry: Call of Duty: Black Ops V or simply Call of Duty: Black Ops. If the report is accurate, then Treyarch is taking players back to the Cold War and on a journey that will span 40-plus years and include both the Vietnam and Korean wars. Further, the game is being described as more gritty and gruesome than Modern Warfare.

For those that don’t know: Infinity Ward has been touting how Modern Warfare is a faithful depiction of what modern warfare looks like, which means it can get quite gritty and dark at times. In fact, apparently it’s so gruesome at times that it makes Call of Duty’s infamous “No Russian” level look like a Pixar movie. Infinity Ward and Activision have really been leaning into this selling point quite a bit, and it’s been working. Not only has the game gotten a ton of headlines, but there’s a lot of buzz around the idea of a Call of Duty that holds back no punches. That said, apparently next year’s installment will be more of this, plus a little bit more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops V Set during the Cold War. Spans the entire 40+ years and incs Vietnam and Korean War. Described as even more gritty and gruesome than Modern Warfare. I’m not joking. — LongSensation (@LongSensationYT) August 7, 2019

Of course, like any unofficial report, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but LongSensation has proven reliable in the past. For example, they were the first to break that this year’s installment was simply called Modern Warfare and that it was a soft reboot.

As you may know, it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Treyarch is on next year’s installment, but it’s more or less been confirmed thanks to a detailed report from Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, one of the most reliable reporters in the industry.

That all said, don’t expect to hear about 2020’s entry anytime soon. If Activision continues its current trend of Call of Duty reveals, then we won’t be seeing it in an official capacity until spring 2020 or early summer.