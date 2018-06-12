Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Free on PlayStation Plus This Month

During the PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops III will be offered to players this month as a surprise PlayStation Plus game. That’s right! In addition to the preciously revealed PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of June, all PS Plus subscribers will also be getting one of the best Call of Duty multiplayer entries ever! The campaign is gnarly too, I guess.
You can think the cool kids at PlayStation and Activision for this gift. They’re doing this, of course, in celebration of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and you know what? It’s totally working. We’re officially back in the Call of Duty spirit and ready for more.
Videos by ComicBook.com
This isn’t the first surprise we’ve gotten out of this PlayStation E3 conference, and it’s not going to be the last! We’ve already been treated to some stunning, cinematic, world-class freaking trailers, and with a few more treats like this one, Sony could very well “win” this year’s E3.
If you guys have never played Black Ops 3, by the way, you’re in for a serious treat. This is by far the most kinetic it’s ever been, which some people despise, but if you can get used to the traversal mechanics, you’ll be rewarded with some of the most exciting gameplay of the generation. Here: we brought you some game features!
INTRODUCING A NEW ERA OF BLACK OPS:Call of Duty is a dark, gritty future where a new breed of Black Ops soldier emerges and the lines are blurred between our own humanity and the cutting-edge military robotics that define the future of combat.
A CALL OF DUTY CAMPAIGN UNLIKE ANYTHING BEFORE IT: Treyarch elevates the Call of Duty social gaming experience by delivering a campaign with the ability to play cooperatively with up to four players online, using the same battle-tested network
PREPARE FOR A LEVELED-UP MULTIPLAYER With Black Ops III, Treyarch premieres a new momentum-based chained-movement system, allowing players to fluidly move through the environment with finesse, using controlled thrust jumps, slides, and mantlin
FIGHT THE UNDEAD IN AN ALL-NEW HORROR STORY No Treyarch title would be complete without its signature Zombies offering – a full-game experience with its own distinct storyline right out of the box. Black Ops 3 Zombies is the most immersive and