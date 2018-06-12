Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Free on PlayStation Plus This Month

During the PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops III will be offered to players this month as a surprise PlayStation Plus game. That’s right! In addition to the preciously revealed PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of June, all PS Plus subscribers will also be getting one of the best Call of Duty multiplayer entries ever! The campaign is gnarly too, I guess.

You can think the cool kids at PlayStation and Activision for this gift. They’re doing this, of course, in celebration of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and you know what? It’s totally working. We’re officially back in the Call of Duty spirit and ready for more.

This isn’t the first surprise we’ve gotten out of this PlayStation E3 conference, and it’s not going to be the last! We’ve already been treated to some stunning, cinematic, world-class freaking trailers, and with a few more treats like this one, Sony could very well “win” this year’s E3.

If you guys have never played Black Ops 3, by the way, you’re in for a serious treat. This is by far the most kinetic it’s ever been, which some people despise, but if you can get used to the traversal mechanics, you’ll be rewarded with some of the most exciting gameplay of the generation. Here: we brought you some game features!