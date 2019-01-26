‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ 2XP Going On Now As New Nuketown Playlist Goes Live

Treyarch continues to make tweaks and improve upon the wildly popular Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 experience including new content and constant attention to detail. While the studio did outline a few plans for the week ahead, they did reveal that a new double XP weekend is live with the inclusion of the Nuketown playlist going live in Multiplayer.

The Multiplayer 2XP and 2X Weapon XP is going on now through January 28th at 10 AM PT. The featured Nuketown Playlist is also live in Multiplayer and will remain until January 29th at the same time.

In addition to the new event, Treyarch took to Reddit to outline a few changes on the way including camo progression for Blackout and how it relates to what’s currently in place for Multiplayer.

“We’re also planning on launching Blackout’s full camo progression system following the initial rollout of the 1.12 update, as well as support for Mastery Camos in Blackout and Zombies,” reads the full post. “These features work a bit differently compared to the current camo systems in Multiplayer, and we’ll be putting the finishing touches on them shortly after releasing the updates listed above. Support for Mastercrafts, Reactive Camos, and Black Market Camos in Zombies is also planned to go live in this timeframe.”

We’ll know exactly what’s new when the update goes live sometime next week, for now — we just have the brief outline. Still, it’s a good chance to tier up in the online game to unlock that sweet, sweet loot and level up those weapons!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.