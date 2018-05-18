How Many Players In Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Royale?

To say that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal was nuts would be a massive understatement. The team over at Treyarch definitely delivered on their promise to deliver the unexpected and they did just that with the insane new take (or ancient take, if you will) on their infamous Zombie mode and the “Black Ops touch” on the ever-growing battle royale genre. Their version of battle royale, called Blackout, promises to be a unique twist on a niche in gaming right now that is at the top of its game thanks to titles like Fortnite and PUBG.

Like most battle royale titles, players will see themselves dropped into a zone with 100 players. The kill or be killed game style is intense, and definitely demands a sharpening of skill. So will the Call of Duty version of that follow the same formula, or go a slightly different route? David Vonderhaar, studio design director for Treyarch, recently told GameSpot the truth … that they just don’t know yet.

“We haven’t actually decided,” Vonderhaar told the site. “We have to create the best experience, and to create that experience in a Call of Duty universe, you have to try various flavors of that until you find the right one.”

For reference, the Blackout map will be about 1,500 times larger than that of their beloved map of Nuketown. Just like other battle royale games, players must hunt for the best loot, the best ground to take a stand, while also providing a solid defense against enemy players in a shrinking environment meant to kill.

Though the gameplay looks incredibly fresh, as seen in the video above, there are still a lot of questions we have about the new mode. Personally, I don’t see them straying from the 100 player map marker, but the 50 v 50 has also done incredibly well in games like Fortnite, so it is possible that Treyarch may want to go that route in an effort to separate themselves from a genre that many are already starting to feel is a bit oversaturated.

Whatever they decide, at least it will give players what they’ve been asking for – something different, and something unlike the previous entries in the franchise. Whether it will work or not remains to be seen.

