Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Beta Date Leaked

When Treyarch and Activision showed off just how different their upcoming Black Ops 4 would be for the Call of Duty franchise, many were curious to see even more about the steampunk Titanic zombies, battle royale, and the series’ return to boots on ground philosophy. There’s a lot of “new” coming to the long-standing installment from Treyarch, so it’s understandable that the beta release date would be on our minds. Luckily, we might just have found out when the beta will be taking place!

Thanks to an oopsie from GameStop’s German website, it looks like the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta will be taking place in August, with an open beta in the works for Battle.net members. What makes that news awesome is that the Battle.net access means that PC players won’t have to do anything special in order to try out the game early – makes things a bit easier!

According to the site Charlie INTEL, beta codes will be sent out prior to the testing period, making it very likely (and not unusual) that pre-ordering the game would be a prerequisite to getting to play before the launch date:

“Anticipated launch of Private Beta is in August. The BETA access codes will be sent shortly before the beta starts. Minimum duration of the beta: 3 days. Internet connection required. Also in August the Open Beta for the PC version takes place! For the PC version, no codes are sent because no code is needed for playing.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 drops on October 12th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!

In other Black Ops news, it appears that the “no campaign” might be temporary after all!Speaking with the Daily Star, Treyarch’s Senior Producer Yale Miller gave a little hope for those hoping that they change their mind about the decision to opt out of single-player. Miller told the site, “[The single player mode] is only missing at this moment in time,” Miller said. “I really think with every game we make, we finish that title and then we ask ‘what is it fans are gonna love the most?’ If that’s another traditional campaign, then we’ll make another traditional campaign.”

“But right now, for what our goals were for Black Ops 4, it was just [multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout] that we were focused on,” he added. Makes sense. With all three zombie modes being out at launch, all offering vastly different experiences, the focus is understandable. That, and Battle Royale is new for the team and both PUBG and Fortnite devs can tell you how much of maintenance they require.

But, that’s good news for later down the line and gives us a little more longevity in between Black Ops installments. Black Ops 3 continues to be updated in the wake of WW2’s release, and so will Black Ops 4. Perhaps when next year’s release drops that’s when we’ll get the single-player to give players a reason not to drop Treyarch’s title for the next installment! We can dream!

