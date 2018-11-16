The Best ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Black Friday Sale is Live Now

If you were thinking about picking up Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One during Black Friday holiday sales, there’s no need to wait. Amazon is running a one-day sale on the game that drops the price down to $39.99 (33% off) for the Standard Edition on both consoles. This matches the best deal that you will find on physical copies through the holidays (if you miss this sale, the next opportunity will happen online at Walmart starting as early as November 21st at 10pm EST). The Amazon sale is also considerably cheaper than the best digital offerings that have been advertised for Black Friday.

Inside that Amazon link you will also find the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 / Astro A10 Headset bundle which can be had with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game for $95. At the moment, you can get the headset for $60 by itself, so you’re saving at least $5 by going with the bundle. Without the CoD deal, you’re saving $25 on the bundle overall. In our review, we considered the Astro Gaming A10 to be a great value.

The official description for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reads:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience. Blackout features the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, and characters, locations and weapons from the Black Ops series.

Tactical, Grounded Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer raises the bar, delivering the most thrilling experience yet with a focus on tactical, grounded gameplay and player choice. The game offers a new level of online action across a variety of new weaponry, maps and modes. For the first time, Multiplayer serves as the center of the game’s narrative as players explore each Specialist’s role and unique playstyles. With the return of the Pick 10 Create-a-Class system and a new Gear category, gameplay becomes more customizable than ever, giving players choice on how to equip their Specialist. Combined with the ability to unlock devastating Scorestreaks, players will have the opportunity to be powerful on their own or unstoppable as a team.

The Biggest Call Of Duty Zombies Ever

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. With an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and easter eggs that its rabid community of fans have come to expect.

A Celebration Of The Black Ops Experience

In Blackout, Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience that features Black Ops signature combat and land, sea, and air vehicles in the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Bringing together the worlds of Black Ops, play as your favorite characters and battle through iconic settings from the Black Ops universe in an all-out survival and elimination experience.

UPDATE: If you need to extend your PlayStation Plus membership, now is the time. The legendary PlayStation Plus $40 deal ($20 off) discount also went live on Amazon today. It’s an absolute no-brainer, so jump on it while you can. You might also want to consider picking up a 12-month PlayStation Now deal that drops the price to $79.99 (also a discount of $20).

