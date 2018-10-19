‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Black Market Returns With Operation First Strike

Though having only released just this month, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 continues to absolutely kill it on the FPS market. As part of Treyarch’s partnership with Sony, PlayStation 4 players are the first to enjoy some new – and even a little free – content with Operation First Strike.

According to the studio’s most recent blog post, “The Contraband stream in the Black Market provides a progression path to earn the items you want simply by playing the game. That means a ton of new ways to show off your personal style. Contraband items will be delivered through seasonal Operations, with each Operation delivering a new batch of content every couple of months. Operation First Strike delivers the first season of content starting today on PS4.”

This includes:

All-New Blackout Characters – New playable characters will be released with each new Operation.

Specialists Outfits – Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets.

The above rewards will allow players to show off their style in both Blackout and the Multiplayer mode. The team added, “Within the Black Market, there will also be limited-time Special Events which bring even more unique content to the game. Starting October 20 on PlayStation 4, with other platforms to follow seven days later, players will have access to a free Halloween-themed Special Event stream with even more gear. That means players can earn even more items as they progress along the stream. This is the first of many Special Events that will be hosted in the future. But remember, get in and earn them while they’re available as they’ll only be around for a limited time.”

Are you excited for the new content? Well then stay tuned because there is a huge update that is expected to go live today, as well as the Double XP Weekend kicking off as well!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Xbox and PC players will be able to enjoy all of the above content in seven days, happy gaming!