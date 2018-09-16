‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Player Wins Game With a Basketball

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players are getting creative in Blackout with one player winning a match with a well-aimed basketball.

Previewed as a feature in Blackout before the beta launched, players can come across basketballs in certain locations such as Estates. Between the looting and avoiding the collapsing environment around them, players can pick up these basketballs to shoot some hoops and kill time. Picking one up means that you have to put a weapon down to hold it, but as some players are finding out, a basketball might be the only weapon that you need to close out a game.

Twitter user ayzsuzume shared a clip of a Blackout match where players carried a basketball to the graveyard part of the map that’s located near Asylum. With one opponent left and the player in the video having a full squad backing them up, they had time to line up a basketball throw that one them the game. The official Call of Duty Twitter account even took notice and retweeted the video as well while saying “Ball is life.”

While it’s one of the first game-winning basketball throws that Blackout players have seen, it’s not the first time that people have noticed the potential of the basketball. Players have shared news on forums like Reddit that the basketball does damage – exactly three points of damage, to be exact, a joke about a three-pointer perhaps hidden somewhere in there – and others have posted clips of them taking out opponents with the basketball. Esports organization Team Envy, for example, shared a clip of the team’s business analyst intern named Christian finishing off an opponent with the basketball with Christian commenting on how lucky he was to use the three-damage attack to eliminate the player.

When the #Blackout Beta drops but ball is life… pic.twitter.com/zcqEsYXr5O — Team Envy (@Envy) September 10, 2018

I got so lucky lmao. The basketball does 3 damage so the timing that I got is something that I could almost never get again lmao. — Christian (@putridorange) September 10, 2018

The beta and the basketball kills were initially only available to PlayStation 4 players with the beta starting on that platform first, but those on the Xbox One and PC can now try to score these kills as well now that it’s available on all platforms. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout beta won’t last much longer though with the test scheduled to end on Sept. 7, so players only have a short while longer to get these kills and more in Blackout.