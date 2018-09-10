‘Call of Duty Blackout’ Beta Live, Watch Here

It’s here. Your opportunity to try out Activision’s take on Battle Royale has arrived — and there’s no better time to jump in.

The beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s new Blackout mode has officially gone live on PlayStation 4, and can be accessed by those who pre-ordered the game or previously took part in the multiplayer beta for the game. For that matter, you can also jump in if you’ve got an access code from various giveaways.

Now, the beta hasn’t gone live for the other platforms just yet. As noted by the schedule we posted previously, the beta is set to go live on Xbox One starting September 14 at 10 AM PDT; and will start on PC starting on September 14 for Early Access users, and September 15 for everyone else, also at 10:00 AM PDT. It’ll be available for all through September 17, when it will close down at 10:00 AM PDT.

During that time, players will get to see what Treyarch has in mind for Battle Royale. But if you want to get a closer glimpse, popular Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect is live-streaming his experience with Blackout right now, which you can watch above.

Oh, and if you need to figure out if your PC is up to spec for the Black Ops 4: Blackout beta, they can be found below, straight from this Reddit post by Treyarch. Never hurts to get prepared ahead of time, right?

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 40GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 40GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

You’ve got a few days to run through the beta and see what you think, but we’re definitely excited for what it holds in store. And keep in mind that this is merely the beginning. The full Black Ops 4 release could be packing even more surprises for Call of Duty fans.

The game releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.